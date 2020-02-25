Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.40. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,219,000 after buying an additional 127,916 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. AXA increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 300,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 228,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,498.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

