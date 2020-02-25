GoldMining’s (GLDLF) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 308.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GLDLF stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. GoldMining has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Brazil, Colombia, the United States, Canada, Peru, and other regions of the Americas. The company controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects. The company also owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.

