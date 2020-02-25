GoldMining’s (GLDLF) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 308.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of GLDLF stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. GoldMining has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15.
About GoldMining
Read More: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.