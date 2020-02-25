Morgan Stanley Upgrades CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Overweight

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

CARREFOUR SA/S stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84.

CARREFOUR SA/S Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

