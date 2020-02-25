Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

BDNNY opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94.

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.