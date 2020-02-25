Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AWCMY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alumina in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Alumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Alumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.52. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

