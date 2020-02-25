Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Upgraded at TheStreet

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,787.95 on Friday. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,538.00 and a 12 month high of $4,743.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter worth about $5,101,000.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

