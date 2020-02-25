Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of TEN opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $574.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tenneco will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 32.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.