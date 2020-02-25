Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIL. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.70 and a beta of 2.07. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $472,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,393,739 shares in the company, valued at $32,920,115.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,719,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 524,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 70,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,018,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

