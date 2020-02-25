Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $236.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.74.

NYSE PANW opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.73. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $192.17 and a 52-week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,321,000 after acquiring an additional 498,416 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $248,002,000 after acquiring an additional 224,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

