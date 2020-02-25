1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. 1life Healthcare has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $28.58.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

The Fly

