Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PANW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.74.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $192.17 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

