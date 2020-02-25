CAE (NYSE:CAE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. CAE has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,785,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,350 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.3% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,049,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,412,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,323,000 after purchasing an additional 441,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,009,000 after purchasing an additional 149,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CAE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,722,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,610,000 after acquiring an additional 107,634 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

