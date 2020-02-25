John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE JW.B opened at $40.73 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $52.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.