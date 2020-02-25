HSBC Downgrades AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) to Reduce

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 price objective (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 607,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 47,444 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the third quarter valued at about $732,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 171.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 23.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

