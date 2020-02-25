TheStreet Upgrades McKesson (NYSE:MCK) to B

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK opened at $165.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.97. McKesson has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in McKesson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in McKesson by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.