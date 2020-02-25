Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.16.
NYSE:GOL opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80 and a beta of -0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $23.30.
About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
