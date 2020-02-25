Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

NYSE:GOL opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80 and a beta of -0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 120,040 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,157 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 418,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.