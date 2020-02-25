TheStreet Upgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to C

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC set a $9.80 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.
Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.76. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.
