Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPLX. Barclays cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mplx has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $791,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,725 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Mplx by 29.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,259,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,883 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,573,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,730,000 after acquiring an additional 62,002 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 21.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,569,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,970,000 after acquiring an additional 451,117 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 43.8% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 756,238 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

