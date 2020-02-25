Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.
Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 123.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $116,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $47,279,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,442,000 after purchasing an additional 902,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
