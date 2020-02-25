Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 123.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $116,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $47,279,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,442,000 after purchasing an additional 902,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

