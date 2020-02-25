Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $248.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. First Analysis downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.74.

PANW stock opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.73. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $192.17 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total value of $2,716,680.00. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

