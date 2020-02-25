Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded by TheStreet

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NGVT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Shares of NGVT opened at $54.73 on Friday. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $117.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, CEO D Michael Wilson purchased 7,500 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Fortson purchased 2,290 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 285,168 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 596,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 145,741 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $11,359,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 668.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,305,000 after buying an additional 83,898 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

