Exfo’s (EXFO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXFO. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $229.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.24. Exfo has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Exfo had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exfo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Exfo by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exfo in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exfo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Exfo in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

