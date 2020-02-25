Wedbush Raises Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $110.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.
DIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.
NYSE:DIN opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.44.
In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,636,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,358,000 after purchasing an additional 240,509 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 115,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 193,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
