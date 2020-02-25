Wedbush Raises Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $110.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

NYSE:DIN opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.15 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,636,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,358,000 after purchasing an additional 240,509 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 115,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 193,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.