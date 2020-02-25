Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8.20 Per Share

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BEZ stock opened at GBX 559.50 ($7.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 501.50 ($6.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 556.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 570.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beazley to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.22) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 555 ($7.30) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 591.20 ($7.78).

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox acquired 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.17) per share, for a total transaction of £197,835 ($260,240.73). Also, insider Sally Lake acquired 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,188 shares of company stock valued at $23,566,692.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

