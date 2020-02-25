GrafTech International Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

GrafTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.72. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

