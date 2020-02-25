Stingray Digitl (RAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Stingray Digitl’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Dividend History for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Expect Box Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Box Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share
Brown & Brown, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share
Brown & Brown, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post $0.35 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post $0.35 EPS
GoldMining’s Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
GoldMining’s Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
Japan Exchange Group Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets
Japan Exchange Group Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report