Stingray Digitl (RAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Stingray Digitl’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.