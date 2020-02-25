Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.538 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 244.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

NYSE:BIP opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 776.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

