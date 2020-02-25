NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:NGHCZ)

NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

NGHCZ stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11. NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS Company Profile

There is no company description available for National General Holdings Corp.

