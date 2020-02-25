Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 4,100 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 813,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 52,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,088 shares of company stock worth $21,117,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.45 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

