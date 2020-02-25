Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Ecolab by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $202.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.57.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.77.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,856 shares of company stock valued at $36,521,858 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.