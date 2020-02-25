Beach Energy Ltd (BPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of BPT opened at A$1.99 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. Beach Energy has a 52-week low of A$1.73 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of A$2.91 ($2.06).

In other Beach Energy news, insider Joycelyn Morton purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$31,200.00 ($22,127.66). Also, insider Colin Beckett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$46,400.00 ($32,907.80).

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

