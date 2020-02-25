Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,637 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

NYSE EOG opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.