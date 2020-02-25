Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $17.50 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,743 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $245.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.27. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $171.71 and a 1 year high of $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.21.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.