Plus500 Ltd (PLUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share on Monday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.27. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Plus500 stock opened at GBX 880.40 ($11.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 897.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 797.63. Plus500 has a 52-week low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 962.40 ($12.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $944.21 million and a PE ratio of 5.92.

In other Plus500 news, insider Elad Even-Chen bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £91,410 ($120,244.67). Also, insider Alon Gonen bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

