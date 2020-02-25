Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.51 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

