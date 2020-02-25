Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.51 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

