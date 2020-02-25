Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Hilton Hotels has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hilton Hotels to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. Hilton Hotels has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

