Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (BRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

BRE stock opened at C$15.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.70. Brookfield Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$13.18 and a one year high of C$17.48.

Brookfield Real Estate Services Company Profile

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc, doing business as Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brands.

