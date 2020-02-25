Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (BRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
BRE stock opened at C$15.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.70. Brookfield Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$13.18 and a one year high of C$17.48.
Brookfield Real Estate Services Company Profile
