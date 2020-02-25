AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a feb 20 dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

AGNC opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. Bank of America began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

