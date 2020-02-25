Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.83 on April 3rd

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.18. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
WTAN opened at GBX 218.64 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Witan Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234.59 ($3.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 35.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 218.74.
About Witan Investment Trust
