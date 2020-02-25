Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.83 on April 3rd

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.18. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WTAN opened at GBX 218.64 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Witan Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234.59 ($3.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 35.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 218.74.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.