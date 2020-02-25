American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $16,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 79,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK stock opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.76. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.