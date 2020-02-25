Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Healthcare Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Healthcare Services Group has a payout ratio of 71.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

