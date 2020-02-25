Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

ABX stock opened at C$29.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$29.93.

ABX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Accountability Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.08.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

