Blackbaud, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Blackbaud has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Blackbaud to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 298.36, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

