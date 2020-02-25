Honeywell International Inc. (HON) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $175.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

