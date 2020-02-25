Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $119.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

