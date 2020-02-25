Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,156,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

