CNB Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
CNB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $438.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
