CNB Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $438.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 million. Analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

