Caribbean Utilities (CUP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 15th

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Caribbean Utilities has a 12-month low of C$13.25 and a 12-month high of C$13.40.

Get Caribbean Utilities alerts:

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is engaged in generating, transmitting and distributing electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Company uses diesel generation to produce electricity for Grand Cayman. Its power system consists of 20 generating units, including 17 diesel engines, two gas turbines and one steam turbine with a combined capacity of approximately 160 megawatts (MW).

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.