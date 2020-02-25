Caribbean Utilities (CUP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 15th

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Caribbean Utilities has a 12-month low of C$13.25 and a 12-month high of C$13.40.
About Caribbean Utilities
Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.