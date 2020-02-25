Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $234,307.00 and approximately $12,359.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00040641 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00459075 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001422 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010477 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012447 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001626 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,883,401 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

