Traders Purchase Large Volume of Koninklijke Philips Call Options (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 818 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,219% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,965,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,236 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

